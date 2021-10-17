Iraq to reduce winter crop area by 50% due to water shortage - ministry statement

Iraqi farmers work in their fields north of Mosul, Iraq May 2, 2018. Picture taken May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Iraq's agriculture ministry said on Sunday it would reduce its 2021-2022 winter crop planting area by 50% due to a water shortage.

The available water in dams and reservoirs can only irrigate around 250,000 hectares of land, a statement by the ministry said.

Reporting by Moayed Kenany, Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

