Iraq security forces lift nation-wide curfew, state news agency says
DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces on Tuesday lifted a nation-wide curfew, the state news agency reported, after powerful Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to withdraw from the streets.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
