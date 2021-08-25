Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Iraq signs agreement with POWERCHINA to build 2,000 megawatt solar plants

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed an initial agreement with POWERCHINA to build solar power plants with a capacity of 2,000 megawatts, the government said on Wednesday.

The first stage of the project will have a capacity of 750 megawatts, the Iraqi cabinet added in a tweet.

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

