Skip to main content

Middle East

Iraq signs initial agreement to build oil refinery near Mosul in north

1 minute read

BAGHDAD, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed an initial deal with Swedish SEAB and Turkey's Limak to build a 70,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery near the northern city of Mosul, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The refinery will use the heavy crude oil from the northern Qayyara oilfield to produce fuels, said oil ministry officials, without giving an estimated cost of the project.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:52 AM UTC

Feted with petals, Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon

Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, a move the Shi'ite Muslim group says should ease a crippling energy crisis but which opponents say risks provoking U.S. sanctions.

Middle East
Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with U.S.
Middle East
Saudi Telecom's tech business prices IPO at top of range
Middle East
Emirates seeks 3,000 cabin crew as operations ramp up
Middle East
Dubai Expo visitors must be vaccinated or COVID-free, organiser says