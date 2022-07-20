Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack - state media

Riot police officers stand in front of a building belonging to the Turkish Embassy during a demonstration against a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, in Baghdad, Iraq July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

July 20 (Reuters) - Iraq's government decided in a meeting on Wednesday to summon the Iraqi Charge d'Affaires in Turkey for consultation after accusing Ankara of carrying out a strike on a mountain resort, the state news agency INA reported.

The government also decided to hold the process of appointing a new ambassador to Ankara after the attack that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people in Iraq's northern Dohuk province, the agency added.

The cabinet also directed the foreign ministry to summon the Turkish envoy in Baghdad to protest against the attack, it added.

Iraq also plans to file a complaint to the United Nation's Security Council, INA said

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad

