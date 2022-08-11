1 minute read
Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity for another year -Lebanese PM
BEIRUT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Iraq's government has agreed to continue supplying Lebanon's electricity company with fuel for another year, Lebanese Prime Minister said on Thursday, extending the current agreement under the same terms.
Additional reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Mark Heinrich
