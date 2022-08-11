Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity for another year -Lebanese PM

Lebanese prime minister-designate Najib Mikati attends a news conference after meeting Lebanon's President Michel Suleiman at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, January 25, 2011. REUTERS/ Sharif Karim

BEIRUT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Iraq's government has agreed to continue supplying Lebanon's electricity company with fuel for another year, Lebanese Prime Minister said on Thursday, extending the current agreement under the same terms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.