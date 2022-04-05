Iraq to use new criteria for Kurdistan share of oil exports

CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Tuesday that new criteria will be used to calculate Kurdistan's share of oil exports delivered to the federal government, the state news agency reported.

"Last year there were small sums of money paid to the region but this year there will be other criteria to calculate the region's share and the federal government is working on them," the minister added.

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer them.

