Iraq was pressured to increase oil output away from OPEC, oil minister tells Al Hadath TV

South Oil Company chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani/Files

CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Iraq was pressured to increase its oil production outside the remit of OPEC's policy on output, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Saturday.

He also told Al Hadath TV that OPEC was committed to providing the oil supplies needed to compensate for any shortages.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Yomna Ehab; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.