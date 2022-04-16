1 minute read
Iraq was pressured to increase oil output away from OPEC, oil minister tells Al Hadath TV
CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Iraq was pressured to increase its oil production outside the remit of OPEC's policy on output, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Saturday.
He also told Al Hadath TV that OPEC was committed to providing the oil supplies needed to compensate for any shortages.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Yomna Ehab; editing by John Stonestreet
