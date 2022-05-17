Iraq wheat reserves are sufficient for four months -trade ministry spokesman

A farmer drives his combine as he harvests wheat on a field in Karbala, Iraq May 12, 2022. Picture taken with a drone REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

May 17 (Reuters) - Iraq's current wheat reserves are sufficient for four months after buying 800,000 tonnes from local farmers, a trade ministry spokesman, Mohammed Hanoun, told state news agency INA on Tuesday.

Reporting by Moayad Kenany, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Chris Reese

