Iraq wheat reserves are sufficient for four months -trade ministry spokesman
May 17 (Reuters) - Iraq's current wheat reserves are sufficient for four months after buying 800,000 tonnes from local farmers, a trade ministry spokesman, Mohammed Hanoun, told state news agency INA on Tuesday.
Reporting by Moayad Kenany, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Chris Reese
