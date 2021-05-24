Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastIraqi Asad base, where US forces work, attacked with rocket - U.S. Coalition

Reuters
1 minute read

Military vehicles of U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, was attacked with a rocket on Monday, but no one was hurt, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 1:35 p.m. (1035 GMT). He said the damage was being assessed.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's attack.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · May 23, 2021 · 11:57 PM UTCIsrael-Hamas ceasefire holds, U.N. to launch Gaza aid appeal

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held into a third day on Sunday as mediators spoke to all sides about extending the period of calm after the worst outbreak of fighting in years.

Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Most major Gulf markets gain; Qatar eases
Middle EastEmirates warns Boeing it will refuse 777x jets if they don’t meet commitments
Middle EastOil prices rise on potential hitch in Iran talks
Middle EastGraphic novel to tell Freddie Mercury's life story