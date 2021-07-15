Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Iraqi cleric Sadr says he won't take part in October election

2 minute read

BAGHDAD, July 15 (Reuters) - The populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Thursday he will not take part in Iraqi elections in October andis withdrawing support both from the current government and the cabinet that will be elected to replace it.

One of the most influential figures in Iraq, Sadr led a political bloc that emerged as the biggest in the 2018 parliamentary election, with 54 seats in the 329 seat legislature.

"I inform you that I will not participate in these elections. The nation is more important than all of that," said Sadr, a long-time adversary of the United States in Iraq who has also opposed Iranian influence in the country.

The impact of Sadr's announcement was difficult to assess immediately. He has withdrawn from frontline politics before for years at a time, and has typically wielded his power without holding elected office. Even if he does not run, candidates loyal to him could stand in the election, allowing him to retain his influence.

Over the past two years, Sadr's political organisation, the Sadrist Movement, has quietly come to dominate the apparatus of the Iraqi state. Its members have taken senior jobs within the interior, defence and communications ministries.

Sadr said he was "withdrawing his hand from those who belong to this current government and the following one".

He said Iraq was being subjected to a "satanic regional scheme to humiliate the country and to bring it to its knees", driven by fear of those who were seeking reform and to eradicate corruption.

Sadr has millions of followers in Iraq and controls a large paramilitary group.

"To preserve what is left of the country and to save the country ... I inform you that I will not take part in this election," Sadr said in a televised speech.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Tom Perry/John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:06 AM UTCAnalysis: When Erdogan's Turkish economic miracle began failing

Five years after President Tayyip Erdogan saw off a coup, his chances of extending his rule into a third decade may depend on whether he can reverse an economic decline that has seen Turks' prosperity, equality and employment fall since 2013.

Middle EastInside Iran's plot to kidnap an American journalist
Middle EastExclusive: Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over
Middle EastWaiting for their dead, Iraqis blame government for hospital fire
Middle EastFed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks

Europe's share markets spluttered and government bond yields burrowed lower on Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve dampened taper talk and traders struggled with the rapid global rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.