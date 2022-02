Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Hoshyar Zebari speaks to Reuters in Baghdad September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

BAGHDAD, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal court has ruled that Hoshyar Zebari is not eligible to run for the presidency, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Amina Asmail; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Andrew Heavens

