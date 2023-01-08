Iraqi defence shot down drone over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - sources















BAGHDAD, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Defence systems at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi military sources said on Sunday.

The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.

No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











