Iraqi defence shot down drone over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - sources

Military vehicles of U.S. soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Davison

BAGHDAD, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Defence systems at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi military sources said on Sunday.

The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.

No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

