Iraqi defence shot down drone over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - sources
BAGHDAD, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Defence systems at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi military sources said on Sunday.
The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.
No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.
Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.