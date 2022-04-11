1 minute read
Iraqi ministry to oversee Kurdistan oil and gas field management, says SOMO
BAGHDAD, April 11 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry has taken all necessary measures required to implement a federal court's ruling that gives it the authority to manage oil and gas fields in northern Iraq, in cooperation with the regional Kurdish authorities, state oil marketer SOMO said on Monday.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman
