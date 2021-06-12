Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Iraqi oil minister expects oil prices at $68-$75 in H2

A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo

Iraq's oil minister said on Saturday that he expects oil prices to range between $68 and $75 per barrel during the second half of this year if OPEC abides by set production output to protect markets.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar also told journalists "there are new projects in which there is a common interest" between Exxon Mobil and Iraq. "We expect that Exxon Mobil will remain in a certain part of Iraq in some investments, it came out only from West Qurna 1," he added.

