Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ decision aimed at balancing global demand
CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that Wednesday's OPEC+ decision to raise its output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) seeks to achieve balance between supply and demand in global oil markets. read more
Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by David Goodman
