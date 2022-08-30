1 minute read
Iraqi PM threatens to quit if complications persist
CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday said he will "vacate his post" if the complicated political situation in the country continues.
On Monday, al-Kadhimi suspended cabinet sessions until further notice after protesters broke into the government headquarters.
