Iraqi PM threatens to quit if complications persist

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, attends a tactical exercise (Lions' Leap) for Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) in Baghdad, Iraq, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday said he will "vacate his post" if the complicated political situation in the country continues.

On Monday, al-Kadhimi suspended cabinet sessions until further notice after protesters broke into the government headquarters.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Mark Porter

