Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Iraqi president on list for potential Pegasus surveillance - Washington Post

1 minute read

Iraqi President Barham Salih speaks during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 25, 2019. Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - The phone of Iraq’s President Barham Salih was on a list of 50,000 numbers selected for possible surveillance in the Pegasus spyware case, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post said that it had not been possible to determine if Israeli company NSO Group’s signature spyware, Pegasus, had infected Salih’s phone or whether there had been any attempt to do so.

Salih was among three presidents, 10 prime ministers and a king whose phone numbers were on the list of potential surveillance targets.

The findings are part of an international investigation involving the Post and 16 other media organisations. An NSO spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Washington Post report.

Reporting by John Davison Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:10 AM UTCSuicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens -sources

A suicide bomber killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighbourhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security and hospital sources said.

Middle EastFewer pilgrims, less crowd risk at haj's symbolic stoning of the devil
Middle EastMasked haj pilgrims on Mount Arafat pray for COVID-free world
Middle EastIsrael PM warns Unilever of 'severe consequences' from Ben & Jerry's decision
Middle EastTurkey says part of Cyprus ghost town to reopen; Greece objects