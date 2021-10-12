Skip to main content

Iraqi pro-Iranian politician Amiri rejects election results as fabricated - TV

Hadi al-Amiri leader of the Badr Organisation attends an election rally, along with his Fatih bloc supporters, ahead of the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hadi al-Amiri, one of the most powerful pro-Iranian figures in Iraq, has rejected the results of Iraq's elections as "fabricated", according to the Baghdad-based pro-Iranian TV channel al-Aahd.

"We will not accept these fabricated results, whatever the cost," the channel cited him as saying on Tuesday on its Telegram messaging account.

Iran-backed parties with links to militia groups accused of killing some of the nearly 600 people who died in mass protests in 2019 took a blow in the election, winning less seats than in the previous vote, in 2018. read more

Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in the election held on Sunday, according to initial results.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Editing by William Maclean

