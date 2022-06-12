1 minute read
Iraqi Shiite cleric Sadr asks his party's lawmakers to resign from parliament
June 12 (Reuters) - Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has asked lawmakers from his parliamentary bloc to submit their resignations to the parliament speaker, he said in a statement on Sunday.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Kevin Liffey
