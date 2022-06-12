Iraqi Shiite cleric Sadr asks his party's lawmakers to resign from parliament

Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr speaks during a news conference with Iraqi politician Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Hikma Current, in Najaf, Iraq May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

June 12 (Reuters) - Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has asked lawmakers from his parliamentary bloc to submit their resignations to the parliament speaker, he said in a statement on Sunday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Kevin Liffey

