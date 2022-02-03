Iraqi spokesman says Kuwait Airways announces resuming flights to Iraq

A Kuwait Airways plane parked at Cairo International Airport is pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said Kuwait Airways announced it is resuming flights to Iraq, Iraqi state news agency reported.

Kuwait Airways suspended its flights to Iraq last month due to "the current situation there", the Gulf country's flag carrier said a day after several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at least one civilian airplane.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Chris Reese

