1 minute read
Iraqi spokesman says Kuwait Airways announces resuming flights to Iraq
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said Kuwait Airways announced it is resuming flights to Iraq, Iraqi state news agency reported.
Kuwait Airways suspended its flights to Iraq last month due to "the current situation there", the Gulf country's flag carrier said a day after several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at least one civilian airplane.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.