Iraq's cabinet approves Haditha oil refinery project -INA

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Iraq's cabinet has approved execution of the Haditha oil refinery project to boost state production, the state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.

The refinery is located in the western Anbar province and is regarded one of the oldest refineries in the country.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

