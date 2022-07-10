Iraq's central bank has no future plan to change exchange rate - state news agency

July 10 (Reuters) - Iraq's central bank sees no reason to change the exchange rate of the dinar currency and has no future plan to do so in the next three to five years, state news agency INA reported on Sunday, citing the deputy governor of the central bank Ammar Khalaf.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytell;, Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alison Williams

