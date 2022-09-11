1 minute read
Iraq's foreign currency reserves hit $85 bln, highest since 2003 - cbank
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Iraq's foreign currency reserves reached $85 billion on Sunday, the highest since 2003, the country's central bank said on Sunday.
Last month, the reserves stood at $80 billion and are expected to hit $90 billion by the end of the year, the bank's deputy governor, Ammar Khalaf, said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by John Stonestreet and Omar Fahmy;
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.