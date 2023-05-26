Kurdstasn regional government says it opposes changes in draft Iraq federal budget















DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government said on Friday it opposed changes in the draft Iraqi federal budget that infringe on the rights of the Kurdish people.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) that it would not abide by any other decision outside the agreement signed with the prime minister of Iraq's federal government, Mohammed al-Sudani. That appeared to be a reference to a deal between Erbil and Baghdad setting a framework for the resumption of oil flows from the northern Iraqi region via Turkey.

Reporting by Timour Azhari, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Hugh Lawson











