Iraq's Kurds facing resistance to oil and gas development-PM

Masrour Barzani, incoming Prime Minister of Kurdistan region speaks during an interview with Reuters in Erbil, Iraq July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The development of oil and gas in Iraq's northern Kurdish region may not be in the interest of major regional energy producer Iran, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday.

Recent attacks on the region's capital Erbil and the federal government's legal actions underline the resistance to development in the energy-rich region.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Riham Alkousaa and Yousef Saba; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alex Richardson

