Iraq's newly elected parliament starts first session - Statement
CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iraq’s newly elected parliament opened its first session on Sunday, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
Parliament is due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting. Legislators will later elect a new president who will task the largest bloc with forming the government.
