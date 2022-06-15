Iraq's Sadr decides to withdraw from the political process - state news agency

June 15 (Reuters) - Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Wednesday that he decided to withdraw from the political process so as not to be involved with "corrupt" politicians, the state news agency reported.

Sadr's announcement comes after he asked lawmakers from his Sadrist bloc to resign from the parliament, amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Leslie Adler

