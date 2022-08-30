Iraq's Sadr tells supporters to withdraw after violent clashes

A boy walks near the office of Badr Organization, which was burned by supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr, in Baghdad, Iraq August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Wissam Al-Okaili

BAGHDAD, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr told his followers to leave their protests in central Baghdad on Tuesday and apologised to the Iraqi people after nearly two days of violent clashes between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups.

"This is not a revolutionary (anymore) because it has lost its peaceful character," Sadr said in a televised address. "The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Davison and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.