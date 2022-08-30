1 minute read
Iraq's Sadr tells supporters to withdraw after violent clashes
BAGHDAD, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr told his followers to leave their protests in central Baghdad on Tuesday and apologised to the Iraqi people after nearly two days of violent clashes between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups.
"This is not a revolutionary (anymore) because it has lost its peaceful character," Sadr said in a televised address. "The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.
Reporting by John Davison and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai
