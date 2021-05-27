Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Iraq's West Qurna-2 oilfield starts test to boost output

Reuters
A policeman walks at West Qurna-1 oil field, which is operated by ExxonMobil, in Basra, Iraq, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Lukoil’s West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq has started a test operation to boost production, initially by 30,000 barrel per day (bpd), a statement said on Thursday.

At a new reservoir at West Qurna-2 field, one newly drilled well has started producing 10,000 bpd and two more wells should be operational in three months take the output increase to 30,000 bpd.

Under the development plan agreed between Lukoil and Iraq’s oil ministry, the project's final target is to increase production by 350,000 bpd, a statement from the state-run Basra Oil Co. said, without giving a timeline.

Production from West Qurna-2 stands at around 400,000 bpd, two oilfield managers said on condition of anonymity, so the project could eventually almost double output.

