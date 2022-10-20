Islamic Development Bank expected to sell $1 bln in 5-yr sukuk - document















DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank is expected to sell $1 billion in five-year Islamic bonds for which it updated price guidance after demand topped $1.6 billion, a bank document showed on Thursday.

The sukuk will price between 62 and 64 basis points over five-year U.S. secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) mid-swaps, tightened from initial guidance of around 65 bps over the same benchmark, the bank document showed.

The order book included $670 million interest from joint lead managers.

