1 minute read
Islamic Development Bank sets spread for expected $1.5-2 bln sukuk - document
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has set the spread for a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a bank document showed on Thursday.
IsDB is expected to sell $1.5-2 billion in sukuk, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed, as the bonds drew more than $2.2 billion in demand.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.