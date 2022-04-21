Islamic Development Bank sets spread for expected $1.5-2 bln sukuk - document

A receptionist is seen at Islamic Development Bank Group in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has set the spread for a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a bank document showed on Thursday.

IsDB is expected to sell $1.5-2 billion in sukuk, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed, as the bonds drew more than $2.2 billion in demand.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.