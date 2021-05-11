Skip to main content

Middle EastIslamic Jihad vows rockets on Tel Aviv after Israeli strike on Gaza tower block

Reuters
1 minute read

Gaza's Islamic Jihad militant group promised to fire rockets at Tel Aviv at 1900 GMT in response to an Israeli air strike earlier on Tuesday that collapsed a 13-storey residential block in the Strip. read more

"In response to the targeting of residential towers and civilians, your appointment with the resistance's rockets in the skies of Tel Aviv is at 9 p.m.," a statement by Islamic Jihad spokesman Abu Hamza said.

