Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif

CAIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the militant group said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said, as authorities confirmed another blast in Kabul, the Afghan capital. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.