Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks on Shi'ite shrine near Syrian capital

People and internal security members inspect the site of a bomb blast, outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the Syrian capital Damascus
People and internal security members inspect the site of a bomb blast, outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city, south of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria July 27, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on the Sayeda Zeinab shrine south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed several people and wounded others, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

It also claimed responsibility for another attack that took place at the same shrine earlier this week in which two people were wounded. It is high season for the shrine as Shi'ite Muslims flock there to mark the mourning period of Ashura.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis

