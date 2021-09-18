Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Syrian gas pipeline

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a gas pipeline at Deir Ali power station in Syria, according to a statement published on Saturday on its affiliated Telegram channels.

Earlier, Syria's electricity minister said the attack had led to an electricity outage that hit the capital Damascus, its outskirts and other areas. read more

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad Editing by Gareth Jones

