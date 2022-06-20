1 minute read
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack that killed 13 in Syria's Raqqa
June 20 (Reuters) - Islamic State said on Monday it carried out an attack that killed 13 people on a bus in Raqqa, in northern Syria, most of them government troops, the group said on its channel on Telegram.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson
