Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraqi village -statement

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a village in Diyala province east of Iraq, the militant group said on Wednesday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.

Eleven people, including a woman, were killed and others were wounded in Tuesday's attack in the village of Al-Hawasha, near the town of Muqdadiya, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said, accusing Islamic State of carrying out the attack. read more

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.