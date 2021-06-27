Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

CAIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a power station in Iraq, the group's Nasheer News said on its Telegram channel.

Iraq's Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that Salah al-Din Power Station in the city of Samarra was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Matthew Lewis

