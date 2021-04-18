Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Islamic State claims responsibility for Saturday's attack at Iraq's oilfield

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack on two wells at the Bay Hassan oilfield in northern Iraq, according to a statement published early on Monday by the militant group's Nasher news agency on Telegram.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry had said in a statement that the attack "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well". read more

