Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide blast outside Afghan foreign ministry















CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide blast outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, the militant group's Amaq news agency said in an affiliated Telegram channel.

A suicide bomber killed at least five people in the attack, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded.

Amaq claimed that the suicide bombing killed and wounded scores of people including diplomats.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











