Islamic State confirms death of its leader, names his replacement

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, and named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as his replacement.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed the militant group's leader, al-Qurashi, in Syria. read more

