Islamic state confirms death of its leader, names new chief

A 'wanted' notice for the Islamic State jihadist group leader Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi, who had led ISIS since the death in 2019 of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 3, 2022. U.S. State Department Rewards for Justice Program/@RFJ_USA/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Islamic State confirmed the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi on Thursday and announced Abu Al-Hassan Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi as its new leader.

U.S. special forces killed the leader of the jihadist group in a raid in northwest Syria, President Joe Biden said in February. read more

The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to IS two years after the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alex Richardson

