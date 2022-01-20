Islamic State militants attack prison in Syria's al-Hasaka, U.S.-backed SDF says

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Thursday.

Islamic State "sleeper cells ... infiltrated from the surrounding neighbourhoods and clashed with the internal Security Forces," the U.S. backed group added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Suleiman AL-Khalidi Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.