Islamic State militants attack prison in Syria's al-Hasaka, U.S.-backed SDF says
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Syria's al-Hasaka in an attempt to free prisoners belonging to the group, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Thursday.
Islamic State "sleeper cells ... infiltrated from the surrounding neighbourhoods and clashed with the internal Security Forces," the U.S. backed group added.
Reporting by Suleiman AL-Khalidi Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese
