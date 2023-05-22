Israel accuses Iran of using civilian ships as 'floating terror bases'















JERUSALEM, May 22 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister accused Iran on Monday of using civilian ships as "floating terror bases" by covertly loading them with fighters and weaponry, adding that one such vessel was recently spotted approaching the Gulf of Aden.

Yoav Gallant, in a televised briefing to the Herzliya Conference, displayed images purportedly of six converted Iranian ships. According to the slide, one of the ships, named Shahid Mahadavi, has carried out a long-range sailing.

