Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID immunity as of Jan 9

A traveler walks at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Israel will admit foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity from medium-risk countries as of Jan 9, the Health Ministry said on Monday, moving to reverse a ban on entry by foreigners imposed in late November in response to Omicron variant surge.

Those slated to be allowed in would travel from countries Israel has designated "orange", would have to prove in advance they are either vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 and would be subject to PCR testing before and after their arrival.

Writing by Dan Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

