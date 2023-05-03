Israel, armed groups in Gaza agree to ceasefire, Palestinian officials say

Flames rise, following an Israeli air strike in Gaza May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

JERUSALEM, May 3 (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza agreed to a ceasefire early on Wednesday, two Palestinian officials said, after the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody a day earlier sparked cross-border exchanges of fire.

The "reciprocal and simultaneous" ceasefire went into effect at 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) and was brought about with efforts from Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations officials, the sources told Reuters.

