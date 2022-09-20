Israel, Bahrain start free trade agreement talks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Israel and Bahrain have begun talks on a free trade agreement, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israel and Bahrain normalised diplomatic relations two years ago. Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in May forged a free trade deal, Israel's first with an Arab country.

"The agreement will help to significantly strengthen the relationship between Bahrain and Israel, remove barriers, expand economic cooperation and help build more bridges between the countries," said Orna Barbivai, Israel's Economy Minister.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.