Israel budget deficit climbs to 0.9% of GDP yr/yr in September















JERUSALEM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Israel posted a budget surplus of 0.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in September over the prior 12 months, up from 0.6% the previous month, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, citing high tax revenue.

Israel has a deficit target of 3.9% of GDP for 2022.

In shekel terms, Israel recorded a budget deficit of 100 million shekels ($28 million) last month, bringing the surplus so far in 2022 to 33.3 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.5769 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Steven Scheer











