Israel cabinet approves new member to central bank's MPC

An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Naomi Feldman to the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee, the central bank said.

Feldman will replace Reuben Gronau, who will step down from the panel after serving on it for 10 years. Her appointment will take effect on Oct. 9 -- two days after the next interest rates decision.

The cabinet also voted to extend Moshe Hazan and Zvi Hercowitz for an additional term on the committee.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

